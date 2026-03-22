Local veterans donate new lighting to Kentucky Vietnam Veterans Memorial

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX18) — After 37 years, the lenses on the lighting fixtures at the Kentucky Vietnam Veterans Memorial became unclear, failing to properly illuminate the paths for the more than 1,000 veterans honored there.

Retired Colonel Jerry Cecil made some calls to find a solution to restore the lighting.

"We have over 20 bollards. They're basically 4-foot lights that light up the parking lot and for the footpaths around the memorial, the Vietnam Memorial," Cecil said. "I called a friend of mine and he says, well, we have a polymer shapes company here in the Tyranny Industrial Park."

A team of veterans at Polymershapes stepped in to create and donate more than 20 new lenses, complete with the memorial's logo engraved on them.

"With the new CAD and 38 years of technology, they were able to make this out of one long strip of polycarbonate," Cecil said.

The corners of the new lenses are fused together and UV protected to prevent them from breaking down too soon. As a 501c3 organization that relies on donations and money management, the memorial greatly benefited from the contribution.

"We had an idea what it would cost. And so when they said, no, no, that's the least we can do as veterans to help you support the maintenance of your memorial. So it, it was just an aha moment for us," Cecil said.

The memorial operates as a sundial. When the anniversary of a veteran's death arrives, the shadow of the dial lands on their name, giving them their own Memorial Day.

"It's extra special to me because I have two men on there whose names are on there who were in my platoon in Vietnam when I was a lieutenant. So that's very important to me," Cecil said.

Cecil noted the memorial is meant for both current and future generations.

"But when this, when you go over there and find a name and find the date, uh, and you show up on the date when they're going to be recognized and watch that shadow pass through their name. Boy, that'll get your attention," Cecil said.