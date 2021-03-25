Locked up for charity: Hope's Wings 'Jail & Bail' fundraiser goes virtual

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Being arrested isn't exactly on people's wish list, but Richmond residents, like Mayor Robert Blythe, will gladly spend time "behind bars" for the Hope's Wings Domestic Violence Program's Jail & Bail Fundraiser.

“This is a worthy cause and folks want to be a part of something that's going to help other people, a segment of our general population that really needs some help,” said Blythe.

Volunteers who agree to be "arrested" work to raise their "bail." That money goes to the program, which offers emergency shelter and counseling to survivors of domestic violence. Usually held in person, the fundraiser is going virtual this year, giving participants more time to raise money and reach the program's goal.

“$30,000 will help us house and shelter 50 more families this year,” said Jennifer Lainhart, executive director of Hope's Wings.

Lainhart says as things have started opening back up, calls to the program quickly increased.

“A lot of people when they leave an abusive situation or an abusive home, they're leaving when their abuser's at work or when they're out and people weren't out anymore,” she said. “So, they didn't have the opportunity to reach out a lot of times.”

With the current need to help families, Lainhart says continuing annual fundraisers is essential. To participate, you can call 859-623-4095 or email Lainhart at info@hopeswings.org. Click here to donate to the organization. .