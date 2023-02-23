'Lofton's Law': Anti-hazing legislation passes Kentucky Senate after UK student's death

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill that would increase the penalty for hazing after the death of 18-year-old Thomas "Lofton" Hazelwood.

Senate Bill 9 (SB 9), better known as "Lofton's Law," passed by the Senate on Thursday in a 27-7 vote.

The bill was introduced by Senator Robby Mills (R-Henderson) after Hazelwood's death in 2021. Lofton grew up in Henderson and was a student at the University of Kentucky where he died of alcohol poisoning while pledging at Farmhouse Fraternity. An investigation concluded he reportedly drank 18 shots of hard liquor prior to his death.

"Lofton's death is an absolute tragedy that no parent should ever go through, especially due to a needless and preventable death," Mills said. "As a father of two boys, I find this unacceptable and cannot fathom receiving a call that my child was killed because of hazing."

Right now, universities and colleges enact their own anti-hazing policies. Penalties currently include expulsion or suspension of a student as well as an organization.

If signed into law, Lofton's Law would increase the penalty for hazing, which results in physical harm or death, to a Class D felony. Individuals who engaged in hazing that does not cause physical harm would be upped to a Class A misdemeanor.

"We don't want anyone to go through what we went through," Tracy Hazelwood, Lofton's mother, said in emotional testimony. "I want everyone to think about being three hours away and you get that phone call. We just jumped in the car. We live in Henderson County. Before we got to Owensboro, the doctor called and told us to pull over to the side of the road."

Following the emotional testimony, the bill cleared the committee with an overwhelming level of bipartisan support.

"I am confident that this legislation will help stop needless deaths and make people think twice about engaging in hazing," Mills said. "Lofton had a bright and promising future that was tragically cut short, but with this legislation, his memory will live on forever in Kentucky history, and his sacrifice will save countless lives in the future."

Lofton's Law now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration. If signed into law, Kentucky will join 14 other states that now classify hazing as a felony.