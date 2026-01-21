Logan's Law gains bipartisan support in Kentucky legislature after decade-long fight for justice

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky family's decade-long fight for justice took a significant step forward Tuesday as lawmakers in Frankfort discussed "Logan's Law," legislation inspired by the 2015 murder of 6-year-old Logan Tipton.

The Tipton family joined state lawmakers today to advocate for House Bill 422, better known as "Logan's Law," which would increase minimum sentences for certain violent offenders and limit early release options.

Logan Tipton was murdered in his sleep in 2015 in Woodford County; Ronald Exantus was acquitted of murder by reason of insanity and served only seven years in jail for assault before being released on mandatory re-entry supervision.

"This is our first opportunity to make sure that we can hold ourselves as a Commonwealth accountable for the failures that resulted in this family and this community having to endure what it has endured as a result of unfathomable, unpredictable leniency," the bill's co-sponsor, Representative T.J. Roberts said.

The family expressed relief that their concerns are finally being heard at the state level.

"It feels good to know that people are listening, they're paying attention. And they're upset about it just like we are, just like our state reps are, they're upset," Logan's father, Dean Tipton, said.

While the family knows they cannot bring Logan back, they are working with lawmakers to prevent similar tragedies from happening to other families.

"(Exantus) was able to do this work in prison, these classes and this and that, and knocked off almost 10 years of his sentence in this class, and if you're so mentally ill, I don't see how that's possible," Tipton said.

Logan's Law would increase the minimum time certain offenders must serve before becoming eligible for parole and limit early release options like mandatory reentry supervision for violent criminals.

"We have to value human life in Kentucky, and one of the ways to do it is to ensure that murderers truly can be held accountable and be, and Kentucky can feel safe to know that they will never walk our streets again where they can kill another Kentuckian," a representative said.

The legislation also makes significant changes to insanity pleas in criminal cases.

"Logan's law does get rid of not guilty by reason of insanity. It does keep guilty but mentally ill," a representative explained.

"It makes clear that we are going to put our foot down as a commonwealth," the representative added.

The Tipton family remains hopeful that Logan's legacy will prevent future tragedies.

"I have 100% faith in it and you know Logan's gonna save some other kids, some other family, and his legacy will be here long after we're all gone so in a way, you know, he's gonna outlive us all," the family said.

Logan's Law is receiving bipartisan support in Frankfort, with more than half of Kentucky House members already signed on as co-sponsors.

