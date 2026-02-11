London City Council launches dual investigations into police department and Mayor Randall Weddle

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — London's City Council has launched two separate investigations following a special meeting Monday, targeting both the police department's use of a national crime database and Mayor Randall Weddle's recent administrative decisions.

During the meeting held in the Laurel County Fiscal Court room, council members unanimously adopted a resolution, which seeks a comprehensive log of all searches conducted by the London Police Department through the National Crime Information Center since Oct. 1, 2024.

"There is currently some sort of investigation about an NCIC violation by the police department," Attorney Emily Campbell said.

The investigation stems from concerns about potential violations in how the department has accessed the federal database. Campbell, representing the London Police Department, expressed concerns about the lack of specific information regarding the alleged violation.

"It is my understanding that they were told by the Kentucky State Police they have 10 days to give them the actual violation in writing, so right now the police department doesn't know the actual violation," Campbell said.

The second resolution passed targets Mayor Randall Weddle and some of his political appointees. The council is examining ordinances passed in 2026 that impact the city's budget and pay scale.

Campbell raised concerns about the transparency of the process, noting that both resolutions were passed before being made available to the public.

"If you're not trying to hide something why not publish this last night, why not let us see what's going on," Campbell said.

Campbell encouraged residents to stay informed about the developments.

"Read these ordinances yourselves and don't believe everything you read online," Campbell said.

The investigations represent significant developments in London's local government, with potential implications for both law enforcement operations and municipal administration.

