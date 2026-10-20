London city council member, wife indicted on tax-related charges

LONDON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A London city council member and his wife have been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on multiple tax-related charges, according to court records.

A grand jury indicted Judson Weaver and Kimberly Weaver on six counts of willfully filing or making false tax returns or failure to pay tax, a Class D felony under Kentucky law.

According to the indictment, the charges stem from tax returns and tax obligations covering multiple years between 2020 and 2022. The indictment alleges the two "willfully made a false return or filed a false tax return, willfully failed to file a return or willfully made a false return or willfully failed to pay Kentucky individual income tax returns" with the intent to evade payment of taxes owed to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

The grand jury returned the indictment on Oct. 13, 2026, in Franklin Circuit Court.

Court records show separate cases have been assigned to Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip J. Shepherd. Arraignments for both defendants are scheduled for Nov. 20, 2026, at 9 a.m. in Courtroom H of the Franklin County Judicial Center.

An indictment is a formal accusation and is not a finding of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

In a statement posted Tuesday, London Mayor Tracie A. Handley acknowledged the indictments but declined to comment on the allegations because the case is ongoing.

"As Mayor, I recognize the public's interest in this matter. However, because this is an ongoing legal matter, I will not comment on the allegations or the circumstances surrounding the case," Handley said. "It is important that the legal process be allowed to proceed without speculation or prejudgment."Handley said the city will continue operating as usual.

"My responsibility remains to serve the citizens of London, ensure that the city's business continues to be conducted appropriately, and maintain the public's trust in local government," Handley said. "The City of London will continue to carry out its duties and serve our community."The case remains pending.