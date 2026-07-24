London City Hall set to reopen Monday due to ongoing federal investigation

LONDON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — London Mayor Tracie A. Handley announced in a social media post on Friday that federal authorities have been conducting an investigation involving the city. The ongoing investigation has led to a temporary closure at London City Hall.

According to Handley, federal authorities investigated City Hall on Friday, leading to its closure. She said at this time the city cannot provide comment due to the ongoing investigation, and City Hall is set to reopen on Monday.

"Last night, July 23, federal authorities were in contact with the City regarding a federal matter and ongoing investigation," Handley wrote in her social media post. "The City fully cooperated with federal authorities, who completed processing the scene at City Hall today, July 24. City Hall was closed today to allow authorities to complete their work. Because this investigation has been ongoing for several months and remains active, the City cannot comment further at this time."

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.