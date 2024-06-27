London community celebrates Reed Sheppard's NBA Draft night

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Faith Assembly of God Church in London was the site of the Reed Sheppard NBA Draft Watch Party.

"This is his home church, this is where he grew up, played basketball in this gym as a little kid a lot," said Rodney Goodlett.

Rodney Goodlett knows Reed. He also knows the countless hours Reed spent in this gym before school.

Cam Anderson addressed the community response and the way they've been able to show out for Reed.

"My church loves him. He's grown up here, I've grown up here. They just love him to death. That was on display time and again during this watch party."

The big moment came with the Houston Rockets' third pick. The crowd cheered as the Rockets selected Reed Sheppard.

After Reed was selected, his parents addressed the crowd in London via Zoom from New York.

Jeff signed off with this message: "See you guys soon, we love you."

Reed was Mr. Basketball of Kentucky at North Laurel High School in 2023, and his parents did not push him to Kentucky when he was going through the recruiting process.

Winston Griffin, who was there Wednesday night, has more on that story.

"They always told me and I believe it, they just wanted him to be the best version of himself. There's a lot of things you can't coach and that work ethic is one of them. It led to Reed becoming a lottery pick after only one year as a Wildcat."

