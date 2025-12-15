London community mourns beloved local figure and educator Larry Lee

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London community is grieving the loss of 47-year-old Larry Lee, a beloved local figure who died on December 10 after a fall in his home. Known for his infectious energy and ability to bring people together, Lee touched countless lives throughout central Kentucky.

"He's known me my whole entire life," said Graycie Chadwell, who considered Lee a father figure. "I called him dad."

Lee was a familiar face across the community, from Rockcastle County Schools and volleyball courts to his work as a DJ and at Pour Boyz Sports Lounge. His larger-than-life personality and humor made him unforgettable to everyone he met.

The impact of Lee's death was evident at his funeral service, which drew an overwhelming crowd.

"The funeral itself was packed. We had people outside the door standing outside in the foyer listening to the service, and I think we had over 1,000 views on the live stream for it," Chadwell said.

The last conversation between Chadwell and Lee occurred on the day of his accident, when he called to invite her to grab food.

"He called me the same day of his accident and he was like, 'You wanna go get something to eat?' and I was like, 'Well, they've called me into work early. I'm not gonna be able to.' And he's like, 'Okay well we'll get together soon and we'll catch up.' So the last thing he said to me was 'Love you girl,'" Chadwell said.

Now Chadwell is channeling the community's love for Lee into action by raising money for his middle school-aged son. She's selling T-shirts and sweatshirts featuring Lee's famous phrase: "Ain't no party like a Larry Lee party because a Larry Lee party don't stop."

Lee's quirky personality shone through in everything he did, including his work at Pour Boyz Sports Lounge.

"I looked at Larry one time I was like, 'Larry, why are all our dishes different?' I was like, 'Larry, we've got different plates like is this normal?' He's like, 'Yes, I love it like this is what I want,'" said Emily Allen, a Pour Boyz employee.

For Chadwell, the fundraising shirts represent more than just financial support – they're a way to preserve Lee's memory and legacy.

"I know right now if Larry knew that this was happening, I mean, he would be having the time of his life right now. He'd be like, 'Yo, did you hear that story about me on the news? Did you see that story on the news?' Like he would be eating this up right now. Absolutely," Chadwell said.

To buy a t-shirt, you can message Graycie Chadwell here.

