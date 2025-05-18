London establishes command center, debris collection site for storm recovery

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city of London has established a command center at the airport to coordinate recovery efforts following recent storm damage in the London/Laurel County area, Mayor Randall Weddle announced on Sunday.

Officials have also created a centralized debris collection site at 566 Hal Rogers Drive in London to assist residents with cleanup operations.

Residents who are unable to transport debris themselves can place it along the roadside right-of-way for later collection by city crews.

Those with the means to haul debris can take it directly to the city command post at the Hal Rogers Drive location.

City officials have established a dedicated phone line for questions about debris removal and other recovery assistance at 606-224-6227.