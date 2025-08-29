London family honors 4-year-old son who died from cancer by giving back to Kentucky Children's Hospital

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A London family is honoring their 4-year-old son, who passed away from cancer, by giving back to the children at Kentucky Children's Hospital.

Liam Brown was a superhero with the kind of strength that was hard to comprehend.

"He's just always smiling, doesn't matter how bad things got or how miserable he might have been, he was just always smiling," Liam's dad, Ethan Brown, said.

At just 2 years old, on June 5, 2023, Liam was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma. Over the next two years, he would undergo surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy, along with a stem cell rescue.

But his family was there every step of the way, making the most of the good moments.

"But I just remember at that reverse trick or treat, he just had the best time. I like loved watching all these people come in and their costumes and I think he got what, like three pillowcases full of candy," Liam's mom, Amanda Brown, said.

Liam also took a trip to the happiest place on earth, Disney World.

"He loved riding the rides and he like mostly sat in a stroller with his little fan and ate his goldfish cause this goldfish is like 90% of his diet," Amanda said.

Liam's final scan showed the cancer had spread throughout his body. He was eventually put on home hospice care.

"But that night, his sister asked if she could sleep with us. She's 10 and, you know, we were like telling her that it's getting close to time and it might be scary if Liam stops breathing or something in the middle of the night and she was just being a brave big sister and she's like, that's OK. I'm still gonna lay with him," Amanda said.

On Aug. 24, Liam passed away.

The family is honoring him by making a wish list for Halloween costumes to donate to Kentucky Children's Hospital for their "reverse trick or treat" event — one of Liam's favorite holidays.

"I think that's just gonna be a special video for us to look back at and remind her that, you know, Liam is happy, he's not in pain, he's not hurting. He doesn't have to do this anymore," Amanda said.

A visitation for Liam will take place on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the House-Rawlings Funeral Home in London. The funeral service will take place at 1:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed at the family's request at house-rawlings.com.

If you would like to purchase a costume off the wishlist, click here.

