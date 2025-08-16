London man arrested after allegedly showing up intoxicated to police interview, sheriff's office reports

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A London man faces multiple charges after allegedly arriving intoxicated to an interview with sheriff's investigators regarding a sexual abuse investigation, according to a release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

55-year-old William Pendergrass from London was arrested Friday afternoon after investigators observed signs of intoxication.

The sheriff's office says the arrest occurred around 2:11 p.m. off Medco Lane in London while Sheriff's investigators were conducting an interview with Pendergrass regarding a complaint they were investigating.

The release says that after investigating his condition, they determined Pendergrass was under the influence of drugs. Investigators also discovered that Pendergrass had driven a Pontiac Grand Prix to the interview while allegedly under the influence.

Pendergrass was charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age and first-degree sodomy of a victim 12 years of age or under. He also faces a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense.

Pendergrass was taken to the Laurel County correctional center following his arrest.

