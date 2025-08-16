Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

London man arrested after allegedly showing up intoxicated to police interview, sheriff's office reports

Featured Image Custom Edit (5).jpg
Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Featured Image Custom Edit (5).jpg
Posted
and last updated

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A London man faces multiple charges after allegedly arriving intoxicated to an interview with sheriff's investigators regarding a sexual abuse investigation, according to a release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

55-year-old William Pendergrass from London was arrested Friday afternoon after investigators observed signs of intoxication.

The sheriff's office says the arrest occurred around 2:11 p.m. off Medco Lane in London while Sheriff's investigators were conducting an interview with Pendergrass regarding a complaint they were investigating.

The release says that after investigating his condition, they determined Pendergrass was under the influence of drugs. Investigators also discovered that Pendergrass had driven a Pontiac Grand Prix to the interview while allegedly under the influence.

Pendergrass was charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age and first-degree sodomy of a victim 12 years of age or under. He also faces a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense.

Pendergrass was taken to the Laurel County correctional center following his arrest.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18