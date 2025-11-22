London man arrested on DUI, drug charges after traffic stop in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A London man was arrested Thursday night on multiple charges including operating a motor vehicle under the influence and drug possession after a traffic stop in Laurel County, according to the London Police Department.

30-year-old Derek Mullins was arrested at approximately 9:19 p.m., according to police reports.

An officer was patrolling McWhorter Street when he observed a 2008 red Chevrolet HHR cross the double yellow center line multiple times. The vehicle then turned onto Slate Lick Street without using a turn signal, prompting the traffic stop.

During the stop, Mullins told the officer he did not have proof of insurance and was operating the vehicle on a suspended license. Police also say that Mullins had a DUI-related license suspension and an active parole warrant.

After being asked to get out of the car, Mullins stated he had a needle in his pocket. A search revealed one needle loaded with a "substance consistent with methamphetamine," according to police. The officer then administered Standard Field Sobriety Tests before placing Mullins under arrest. He was transported to the Laurel County Detention Center.

Mullins faces charges including operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, failure to signal, failure to maintain required insurance, failure to produce an insurance card, driving on a DUI-suspended license and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.

The active parole warrant was also served at the time of arrest.