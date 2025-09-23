London man says he plans to help others after $1.5 million Kentucky Lottery win

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A London couple won $1.5 million after buying a $20 Wild Cash 200X Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket, according to lottery officials.

Lottery officials said that the husband, a longtime lottery player, told them he usually sticks to the $10 games and buys them from the counter, but decided to buy a $20 ticket from a Kentucky Lottery vending machine.

The husband told lottery officials that after scratching the first row of the ticket, he rechecked it several times, because he had matched the number 21 to win the game's top prize of $1.5 million.

According to lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold at Git N Go, located at 855 E. Laurel Road in London, and the store will receive $10,250 for selling it.

The couple told lottery officials they plan to use the money to pay off their home and car and may consider retirement.

The husband, according to lottery officials, said that he also wants to give back to the people in London.

“I promised the Lord that if I ever won big, that I would [help] the elderly and children,” he said. “We’re actually going to just live how we’ve been living, but with the ability to help others.”