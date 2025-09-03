London mayor faces removal vote Friday after council appoints new member

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A vote on whether to remove London Mayor Randall Weddle from office is scheduled for Friday, just days after the city council appointed a new member to fill a vacant seat.

The special meeting comes after council members voted to appoint Donna Gail Wilson-House to fill the seat vacated by Charles Stacy Benge, who resigned last week.

Benge was the only council member who voted against bringing 14 charges of misconduct and neglect against Mayor Weddle, which led to the upcoming impeachment hearing.

Mayor Weddle said the council is stacking the board against him following the appointment of Wilson-House.

The removal hearing is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 6, at the London Judicial Center.

The charges against Weddle include allegations of misconduct and neglect of duty, though specific details of the accusations have not been disclosed in the available information.

