London Mayor Randall Weddle indicted on four campaign finance charges, AG reports

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Laurel County Grand Jury indicted London Mayor Randall Weddle on four felony counts of excessive campaign contributions, the office of Attorney General Coleman announced.

The indictment stems from action taken by the Office of the Attorney General. Weddle faces two counts of campaign contribution restriction and expenditure limits for unlawfully contributing more than $2,000, indexed for inflation, to the Andy Beshear for Governor campaign during one election.

Weddle also faces two counts of the same charge for unlawfully contributing more than $5,000 to the Kentucky Democratic Party in one year. All four counts are Class D felonies.

Attorney General Russell Coleman will deliver remarks regarding the indictment at 3:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday in Frankfort.