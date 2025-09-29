Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
London mayor Randall Weddle reinstated by court after city council removal

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a document filed on Monday, the Laurel Circuit Court has reinstated Randall Weddle as mayor of London, effective immediately, ruling that the city council failed to present sufficient grounds for his removal from office.

The court case, challenged the city council's decision to remove Weddle from his mayoral position. Weddle sued both in his individual capacity and in his official capacity as mayor.

The judge's ruling marks the end of what appears to have been a contentious dispute between Weddle and the city council over his tenure as mayor. The court determined that whatever grounds the council cited for removal were insufficient under the law.

The decision is final, but can be appealed, with the judge noting there was "no just cause for delay" in issuing the ruling.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

