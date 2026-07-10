London mayor resigns after Kentucky appeals court reverses his reinstatement

LONDON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — London Mayor Randall Weddle resigned from office effective July 12, 2026, just days after the Kentucky Court of Appeals reversed a lower court ruling that had reinstated him following his removal by the London City Council.

Weddle announced that he submitted his resignation to the London City Council and the citizens of London. He said the effective date was intended to give the city council sufficient time to ensure a smooth transition and appoint someone to serve the remainder of his term.

"Serving as mayor has been one of the greatest privileges of my life," Weddle said. "I will always be grateful for the trust the people of London placed in me and for the opportunity to work every day to make our city an even better place to live, work, and raise a family."

Weddle was elected mayor of London in November 2022. In early July 2025, he presided over a city council meeting during which Chris Robinson of the City of London Tourism and Convention Commission spoke to the council about efforts to rebuild structures at the local fairgrounds following a recent tornado. Robinson indicated some insurance claims were still pending and mentioned plans to take out a $5 million loan for rebuilding the fairgrounds, according to the court of appeals.

The day after the meeting, Weddle signed documents to mortgage city property — including the Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park — to secure the $5 million loan, without first obtaining city council approval, the court order read.

The documents included a loan agreement between the tourism commission as borrower, the City of London as mortgagor, and a bank as lender, with the loan secured by a mortgage on city property and payments scheduled over around 30 years.

In August 2025, the city council issued resolutions charging Weddle with misconduct. Following a public hearing on September 5, 2025, the council voted unanimously to remove Weddle from office on three bases, including his execution of the loan documents and mortgage without prior council approval, as well as two other bases related to alleged failures to timely publish ordinances and to timely fill Ethics Board vacancies, according to the court order.

Weddle appealed his removal to the Laurel Circuit Court, which on September 29, 2025, entered an order concluding the city council had failed to present sufficient grounds for removal and immediately reinstated him as mayor.

The London City Council, acting Mayor Tracie Handley, individual council members, and the City of London then appealed to the Kentucky Court of Appeals. On July 10, the appeals court reversed the circuit court's judgment, finding the city council did not approve the mortgage and loan transaction before Weddle signed the documents and that council approval was required by law. The court directed the Laurel Circuit Court to vacate Weddle's reinstatement and enter an order affirming his removal.

In his resignation letter, Weddle cited accomplishments during his time in office, including investments in infrastructure, public safety, economic opportunity, and city services.

"When I first took office, I promised to serve with dedication, integrity, and a genuine love for this community," Weddle said. "Together, we accomplished so much."

Weddle also acknowledged the court's ruling directly.

"Our judicial system has now spoken, and while this is not the outcome I had hoped for, I respect the rule of law, the judge, and the decision of the court," Weddle said. "With that chapter now behind us, it is time to look ahead."

Weddle noted he received support from voters in a recent primary election.

"I will always be humbled that the people of London again placed their confidence in me during this year's primary election," Weddle said. "That expression of trust is one of the greatest honors of my life, and I remain profoundly thankful to everyone who believed in our shared vision for this city."

In his letter, Weddle addressed the person the city council will select to serve as mayor.

"I hope you lead with humility, integrity, and a servant's heart, always remembering that this office exists to serve the people of this remarkable community," Weddle said. "I stand ready to do anything I can to ensure your success, because your success will be London's success."

Weddle closed his letter with a message to London residents.

"Although my time as your mayor is ending, my commitment to the City of London never will," Weddle said. "I will always be cheering for this city, supporting its future, and believing in the people who make it such an extraordinary place to call home."