LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — London Mayor Randall Weddle shared photos of damage caused by heavy winds that blew the roof off a building at Short Street and Main Street on Friday.

Mayor Weddle posted to social media that power lines are down in the area, and Short Street will be closed. He added that Main Street and the London Elementary school should not be affected.

Aside from the roof, the mayor states that debris has damaged several vehicles.

According to the post, no injuries have been reported.