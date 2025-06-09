London music shop brings new life into instruments damaged by tornado

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18)) — In the wake of a devastating tornado that swept through London last month, residents continue to recover, with many of their valuables being recovered from debris. Among those stepping up to help the community is Mountain Sound Guitar Works, a local music shop now dedicating time to repairing instruments damaged in the storm—at no cost to the owners.

Their mission? To revitalize the cherished instruments and restore hope to their community.

Logan Powell, a lifelong London resident and co-owner of Mountain Sound Guitar Works with his wife Ashley, was floored by the weight of the destruction.

“It doesn’t do it justice, seeing it on a screen versus standing in the middle of it. I felt very small,” he said.

After capturing a photo of a broken guitar amidst the rubble, Logan felt compelled to act.

“The photo of the guitar that I took, someone had reached out and recognized it,” he said.

Before returning the guitar to its owner, he decided to repair it, leading to a broader idea: a commitment to replace, repair, and restore instruments that had been damaged or lost in the tornado.

Logan recounted a specific case where a gentleman lost all his electric guitars, including two beloved acoustic guitars he used in church—one of which was smashed and the other was never found.

In response to the community's needs, Mountain Sound Guitar Works partnered with the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame to replace and restore valuable instruments. The shop is also raising funds through the sale of custom t-shirts, with all proceeds directed toward putting music back into the hands of those who need it most.

“There are times when you can’t put into words how you feel; sometimes music can say that for you,” Ashley said.

This unifying project has fostered a sense of therapeutic connection among local musicians, providing a calming outlet during a tumultuous time.

"It's very therapeutic to be able to sit down and strum on a guitar, and it's very calming," said Logan.

As the community continues to heal and rebuild, Logan emphasized the importance of music in helping people process their experiences and move forward.

If you are interested in supporting this initiative by purchasing a t-shirt or donating to help a local musician, visit Mountain Sound Guitar Works – Professional Guitar & Bass Maintenance, Setup, Repairs, and Upgrades in London, KY

