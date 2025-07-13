London nonprofit holds candlelight walk for tornado victims

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been two months since a deadly EF-4 tornado tore through Laurel County, and on Saturday night candles were lit to honor those who lost their lives.

Friday, May 16 is a day no one in London will ever forget because it's the day lives were changed by a deadly EF-4 tornado.

“Anything can happen. A flood, a tornado, you know just massive thunderstorms. We want to be able to help people in the future," says Chasity Whited, the secretary with the non-profit London KY Strong.

“We’re still struggling but as you can see everyone is coming together in such a beautiful way. I lost a cousin and I’ve talked to family members of other victims and they’re really struggling right now," explains Michelle Baker who is the president of London KY Strong.

Baker and Whited created the non-profit to help people during disasters. They say whether it's a tornado, flooding, or severe storms. They want to bring some relief and be a helping hand. Even if it's not their town being affected.

“I have been emotional a few times. It’s just how the community has pulled together. It’s really just heartwarming. It’s just great. I’m just amazed," explains Whited.

The sisters lost their cousin in the May tornado and understand why events like the one they put together are beyond meaningful. Saturday night, the group honored those who lost their lives on the day of the tornado with a candlelight walk.

Before the walk, hundreds of people got to spend time with one another and enjoy the evening with music, food, performances, and even an auction to help raise funds.

“Honestly, I’ll probably go home and cry because it’s very moving. Like all of the hard work we’ve put in this and to see it come together in such a short time," Baker says. "I mean, we’ve worked nonstop since the tornado. There’s such a sense of community going on right now, and I’m loving every minute of it.”

“I think it shows the type of people we have in our community and how they can be together and how strong our community is to handle this and try to help people that were impacted by it," said Kynzlee, who is a cheerleader with South Laurel Middle School.

The sisters hope that a year from now, people in campers will finally have a place to call home again. While people in the community grow from something so tragic.

“I want the community to know we can lean on one another, like we’ve been doing right now. It’s amazing. I’m very proud of our community and I’m very proud to be a part of our community," said Whited.

The organization plans to host a 5k on the third Saturday of each May to continue to raise funds for the non-profit. They say they have lots more in the works. You can follow along on their Facebook page, London KY Strong.