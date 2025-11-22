London officials address ongoing investigation into Doug Harless death

London Mayor Randall Weddle and Police Chief Bobby Day addressed the ongoing investigation into the death of Doug Harless during the city's "Department Talks" series posted on YouTube.

The Kentucky State Police have passed their findings to the special prosecutor handling the case.

Day and Weddle said people have asked about a timeline since the investigation began, but they emphasized the top priority is conducting a thorough investigation.

Day said the investigation timeline and lack of public information have led to speculation on social media. He recommended people wait for officials to release information rather than taking posts as facts.

"The special prosecutor is not going to hide, cover up anything, or try to sway the grand jury or anybody else in any shape, form, or fashion. He is going to present the facts as he understands them to them if it's presented to them," Day said.

Weddle emphasized the importance of waiting for official information to be released.

"Now, the special prosecutor is going to go through it and he has all the facts. I have to wait for the facts. You have to wait for the facts," Weddle said.

While there is still no timeline on the case, Weddle and Day said people should be patient.

Doug Harless' family has already filed a lawsuit against in the case. The lawsuit names the London Police Department, several officers, and the City of London. According to the complaint, the incident happened just before midnight on December 23, 2024, when officers arrived at Harless' residence at 511 Vanzant Road in Lily, reportedly looking for a stolen weed eater. The address listed on the search warrant was 489 Vanzant Road, not Harless' home, the lawsuit claims.

Harless was shot and killed during the raid.