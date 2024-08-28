London Police: 1 arrested for assault following incident at London home

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department is reporting that one person has been arrested and charged with assault, among other charges, following an incident that occurred at a home in London on Saturday.

According to police, Heather R. Manning was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and two counts of unlawful imprisonment.

Police say that officers were dispatched at 11:04 p.m. to a home on 1 Heather Way. When they arrived, they found Manning lying on the ground outside of the home with a gunshot wound to her arm.

Inside the home, officers found Judy W. Roberts lying on the floor with "injuries due to an apparent armed assault by Manning," a release from the department states.

Both were taken to CHI St. Joseph-London Hospital and then later transferred to UK Hospital in Lexington.

The release says that Manning is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center, waiting to be transferred to the Laurel County Detention Center.

An investigation is ongoing.