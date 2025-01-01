London police arrest man who stole weedeater from home after being denied job, citation reports

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department arrested a 49-year-old man on Dec. 23 who allegedly stole a heater and weedeater after he was reportedly denied a job from a former employer.

According to a citation, officers were called to the 500 block of Taylor Drive in London on a reported burglary. Officers then found camera footage in the area that showed a suspect vehicle travel through a yard and into a business parking lot.

The owner of the home, the citation read, told officers that "only someone that knew the items were there" would have stolen them because the house was vacant.

The owner stated that Hobert Buttery was working for them before a previous arrest and then asked them for a job again. The citation said that Buttery was denied a job.

Further, officials reported that the suspect vehicle was found in Manchester, along with Buttery who admitted to taking a heater and a weedeater.

Buttery added that he planned to take the weedeater to a house in Lily and the heater to a pawn shop in Manchester, according to the citation.

