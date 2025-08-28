London police body camera footage shows search for survivors following EF4 tornado

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been a little over three months since an EF4 tornado touched down in Laurel and Pulaski counties, bringing a night filled with fear and devastation.

London Police body camera footage is giving us a small glimpse of the search for survivors and the community coming together to help save lives.

"Lord forgive me. Be with us. Be with everybody," an officer said in a prayer for hope during a time of uncertainty.

The footage shows London Police searching through rubble, looking for survivors after the massive tornado struck.

"You see her? Yeah, you see her? You OK? All right, I see, I see. Are you OK? Hey, hold up them and tell them we're gonna need a chainsaw down here," an officer said in body camera footage showing the moment they found a woman under what's left of her home — alive.

"It's on your head. All right, just stay loose. She's under this piece, a chain. She's under this piece right here. We got you from outside. OK, so I can't get her from here," the officer continued.

On May 16, an EF4 tornado nearly a mile wide was on the ground for 56 miles, destroying everything in its path.

"Is everybody OK in there?" an officer asked while searching damaged areas.

The footage shows everyone working together to find those who needed help.

"Get to me if you can. I'm on A View Drive. House is completely gone," another officer said.

"Yeah, our house is destroyed," one resident responded.

"Airview Drive. Airview Drive. The house is completely gone. Just trying to search through some rubble and check on neighbors," an officer reported.

Homes were wiped clean from their foundations, vehicles were thrown, and homes and buildings were destroyed. The tornado also claimed the lives of 17 people in London.

"Located a male laying here on the side of the road, not breathing," an officer reported.

A community was torn apart, and over the last three months, has began to rebuild. But it's truly the people that have continued to keep the city strong during the most difficult times.

