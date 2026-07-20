London police chief Bobby Day resigns, citing political environment at department

LONDON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — London Police Chief Bobby Day resigned from the London Police Department Monday, with his attorney citing a political environment that he says has shifted away from the department's core public safety mission.

Day's attorney, Gregory A. Ousley of Ousley & Wiese, PLLC, delivered a formal notice of resignation to London Mayor Tracie Handley. The resignation is effective July 20.

The letter read that Day accepted the position following a distinguished career and retirement from the Kentucky State Police, and after helping create the Laurel County School System Police Department. The letter states his decision to return to public service was driven by a desire to serve and protect the London community.

"Mr. Day's unwavering focus has always been public safety and the welfare of the citizens of London," the letter states. "Regrettably, the current environment has shifted away from the core mission."

The letter goes on to say Day "has no intention of becoming a pawn in an ongoing political struggle, nor will he allow himself to be caught up in a small-town political drama that undermines the integrity of the London Police Department."

According to the letter, Day determined that stepping down was "the most appropriate course of action for his professional and personal well-being."

The letter also notes that Day "remains incredibly proud of his tenure and the meaningful progress made during his time with the London Police Department" and that it has been "his distinct honor to work alongside the dedicated men and women who has served by his side."

