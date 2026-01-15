London Police Department names Gary Mehler as acting chief with 40 years of experience

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London City Police Department has appointed Gary Mehler as acting Chief of Police, effective January 8, 2026.

A press release reads that Mehler brings more than 40 years of distinguished law enforcement experience to the role, with an extensive background in team management, crisis response, and operational oversight.

"His career reflects a deep commitment to public service, leadership, and professionalism," the department said in a press release.

According to the release, throughout his career, Mehler has served with the United States Air Force, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, and the London Police Department. His experience spans federal, military, county, and municipal law enforcement.

Mehler holds multiple professional certifications, including Certified Accident Reconstructionist, Certified Police Training Officer, and Certified K9 Handler, according to the release.

His service has been recognized with numerous awards for excellence, including National Supervisor of the Year with the Federal Bureau of Prisons and Supervisor of the Year in 2023 with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. He also received three Meritorious Service Awards during his tenure there.

According to the release, while serving with the London Police Department, Mehler has received a Meritorious Service Award and the Chief's Commendation.

The London City Police Department said Mehler's experience, leadership, and commitment to community-focused policing will continue to strengthen the department and enhance public safety for London citizens.