London Police Department searching for missing 31-year-old woman last seen at hospital

LONDON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The London Police Department is actively searching for a 31-year-old missing woman who was last seen at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, Sky Polly was reported missing Sunday morning and was last seen leaving St. Joseph Hospital, "heading toward the Waterworks area."

Polly is a White female with black hair, as seen in the image provided by the police department. She is five feet, two inches tall, weighing 128 pounds. Polly was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt. She has gauge piercings in both of her ears.

Police are concerned that Polly may be experiencing a medical crisis, and are asking the public to contact law enforcement immediately if they come into contact with her. Residents may call 911 dispatch, or the London Police Department at (606) 878-7000 or at (606) 878-7004.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.