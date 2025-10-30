Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

London police honor fallen sergeant with commemorative run on anniversary of his death

Logan Medlock
London Police Department
Logan Medlock
Posted

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — London police and first responders honored the memory of Sergeant Logan Medlock with a commemorative formation run overnight, marking three years since the officer was killed by a drunk driver while on duty.

The group retraced Medlock's final route from that night in October 2022, when he was struck and killed while serving his community.

Organizers said the run serves as a promise that Medlock's sacrifice will never be forgotten.

In 2024, Casey Byrd was convicted in Medlock's death and received a 20-year prison sentence.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18