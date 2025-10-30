London police honor fallen sergeant with commemorative run on anniversary of his death

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — London police and first responders honored the memory of Sergeant Logan Medlock with a commemorative formation run overnight, marking three years since the officer was killed by a drunk driver while on duty.

The group retraced Medlock's final route from that night in October 2022, when he was struck and killed while serving his community.

Organizers said the run serves as a promise that Medlock's sacrifice will never be forgotten.

In 2024, Casey Byrd was convicted in Medlock's death and received a 20-year prison sentence.