London police issue Golden Alert for missing 64-year-old woman

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for missing 64-year-old woman Ruby Henson who was reportedly last seen on Thursday morning around St. Joseph Hospital.

Police described Henson as standing at 5 feet 6 inches, weighing 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Police believe she was last seen wearing sweatpants, a v-neck shirt, and teal (bluish) shoes.

Police noted that Henson "has a medical condition."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Henson is asked to call the London-Laurel County 911 Center at 606-878-7000 or a local law enforcement agency.