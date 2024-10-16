London Police make arrest in child pornography investigation

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department announced on Tuesday that one man was arrested in connection to a child pornography investigation.

24-year-old Logan E. Baker from London was arrested by London Police as the result of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation that began after finding a suspect shared images of child sexual exploitation online, according to London Police Chief Jerry Hollon.

A release from the department says Barber has been charged with 41 counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under 12 and was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

An investigation is ongoing, and more charges are pending, according to the release.