Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

London Police make arrest in child pornography investigation

L. Barber.jpg
London Police Department
L. Barber.jpg
Posted

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department announced on Tuesday that one man was arrested in connection to a child pornography investigation.

24-year-old Logan E. Baker from London was arrested by London Police as the result of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation that began after finding a suspect shared images of child sexual exploitation online, according to London Police Chief Jerry Hollon.

A release from the department says Barber has been charged with 41 counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under 12 and was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

An investigation is ongoing, and more charges are pending, according to the release.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18