London police searching for a missing 15-year-old last seen Saturday morning

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old who was last seen Saturday morning.

Chesney Caldwell was reported missing to the London Police Department and was last seen at approximately 7:34 a.m.

Caldwell is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 127 pounds, with brown hair above the ear and brown eyes. Caldwell was possibly wearing a blue sweatshirt and sweatpants and possibly wearing necklaces when last seen.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chesney Caldwell is asked to contact the London-Laurel County 911 Center at 606-878-7000 or their local law enforcement agency.