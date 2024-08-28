London Police searching for missing teens

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department says that two teens, Naveah McDermott, age 17, and Emonie Adams, age 16, have been reported missing.

Both teens were last seen at around 4:30 p.m. and are believed to be with each other.

The following description was shared by the London Police Department:

Naveah McDermott

Age: 17

Height/Weight: 5'03" 165lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Unknown

Last Seen Wearing: Black sweatshirt w/ "NIKE" in white print on left chest, Black Leggings, Black socks, White "Crocs" and a backpack possibly purple in color.

Emonie Adams

Age: 16

Height/Weight: 5'05" 115lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Unknown

Last Seen Wearing: Black sweatshirt w/gray square on front, Blue leggings, black slippers and pink hair tie

Anyone with information on the teens' whereabouts is asked to contact the London-Laurel County 911 Center on Facebook, call them at 606-878-7000, or contact your local law enforcement agency.