London Police searching for missing teens

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department says that two teens, Naveah McDermott, age 17, and Emonie Adams, age 16, have been reported missing.
Both teens were last seen at around 4:30 p.m. and are believed to be with each other.
The following description was shared by the London Police Department:
Naveah McDermott
Age: 17
Height/Weight: 5'03" 165lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Unknown
Last Seen Wearing: Black sweatshirt w/ "NIKE" in white print on left chest, Black Leggings, Black socks, White "Crocs" and a backpack possibly purple in color.
Emonie Adams
Age: 16
Height/Weight: 5'05" 115lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Unknown
Last Seen Wearing: Black sweatshirt w/gray square on front, Blue leggings, black slippers and pink hair tie
Anyone with information on the teens' whereabouts is asked to contact the London-Laurel County 911 Center on Facebook, call them at 606-878-7000, or contact your local law enforcement agency.