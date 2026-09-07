London police seek help identifying man accused of damaging fuel pump at GoTime

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — The London Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of damaging a fuel pump at a GoTime convenience store in London.

In a social media post, police said investigators are seeking information about an individual involved in an incident at the store. Photos and video released by police show the person they are attempting to identify.

According to a post from GoTime, the man allegedly caused significant damage to a fuel pump before leaving the scene. The business said it is also trying to identify a second person who was with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the London Police Department at 606-878-7000 or 606-878-7004.