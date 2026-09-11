London police seek public's help locating stolen semi-trailer

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — The London Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a semi-trailer reported stolen from a truck stop in Laurel County.

According to police, the trailer was taken from the BP Truck Stop near Exit 41 in London sometime between Sept. 3 and Sept. 7.

Investigators said the trailer can be identified by the number 8309 marked on the front left corner and Tennessee license plate U718247.

Detectives are asking anyone who has seen the trailer, knows its location or has information about the theft to contact Detective Wade Mitchell with the London Police Department.

Anyone with information can call the department at 606-878-7004 or 606-878-7000.

Police are encouraging the public to share information that could help locate the trailer and identify those responsible for the theft.