Long lines form in Nicholasville for 3rd annual back-to-school shoe giveaway event

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A long line of families turned out in Nicholasville on Saturday for the third annual back-to-school shoe giveaway, and organizers claim this year's turnout was one of their biggest yet.

The event was founded by Monica Terry, who said the idea came from an unexpected source, a child.

"This idea came from a child. I asked, 'How was school?' and they was like, 'It was okay, but I was all fresh. I was this. I was that.' Nobody had new shoes," Terry said.

That conversation stayed with her. Terry said she didn't want other kids to feel left out, especially over something as simple as having a new pair of shoes for the first day of school.

"I didn't want to be like, see that bullying type of thing and seeing that... other parents may not have it like that. They may be out here on the streets... We're blessed, so, it's a blessing to be a blessing," Terry said.

Terry said the event has grown so much over the last three years that she can no longer run it alone.

Individuals interested in donating shoes or money can reach out to Terry by phone at 859-270-7880, or in-person at her salon on 228 Rebel Road in Nicholasville.

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv.