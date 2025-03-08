Long time Kentucky Wildcat fan celebrates a special birthday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Today was a special day for one Kentucky Wildcats fan as she celebrated both a BBN win and a special birthday.

Birthday parties not only bring family and friends together, but they also mark cherished moments in life. Ms. Ruth Carroll reached a major milestone on Saturday—100 years old.

The celebration garnered attention from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, as well as Ruth's favorite Kentucky coach, Mark Pope who both sent personal letters wishing her a happy birthday.

"I was surprised but very pleased," said Ruth.

Ruth has been bleeding blue since the late 1940s. Looking back over the years, she recalls how simple it once was to get tickets to games.

"At that time, most of the home games were played in the Armory. I could go down at my lunch hour to get my tickets. Now, you have to get tickets years in advance," she reflected.

Throughout the decades, Ruth has witnessed the evolution of basketball. While she appreciates the game, she wishes it would return to its less physical roots.

"There is one thing that bothers me. I liked basketball when it was a no-contact game. Now it’s more like a wrestling match," she lamented.

As the years passed, Ruth’s grandson, Warren Noe, picked up the love and passion she has for BBN, as things have come a full-circle.

"When I first started watching ball games with my grandmother, Mark Pope was a player on the UK Basketball team. Now we are watching ball games together, and he is the coach," said Warren. "Just the special time that we have together watching those games is something I’ve loved since I was a child," he added.

For Noe and his family, this birthday celebration is yet another special memory they are creating with Ruth, as they all hope BBN brings home another win.