Longest-serving woman in the Kentucky House of Representatives says she's not seeking reelection

Kentucky General Assembly
Posted at 12:11 PM, Dec 21, 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The longest-serving woman in the Kentucky House of Representatives says she has decided not to run for another term.

"I will be forever grateful for the trust my constituents have given me to work on issues that affect all of us," Representative Ruth Ann Palumbo said in a statement. "I thank my family and friends for encouraging and always supporting me."

Palumbo has served in the Kentucky House of Representatives since 1991. She serves District 76, which includes part of Fayette County.

"As I complete my term in 2024, it will have been my great honor to have served the people of the 76th Legislative District and the Commonwealth of Kentucky for thirty-four years."

