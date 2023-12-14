Longtime friend remembers Frankfort motorcycle crash victim

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Charles Brooks and Timothy Ingram have been friends for more than a decade. When they met, Brooks says the two immediately had a lot in common, including a love for motorcycles.

He says, "We dealt with a lot of the same stuff, you know, and he was...over the years, he become by brother that I never had."

Last Friday, the two were out on a ride when Ingram was involved in a crash around 9:30 that morning — at Versailles Road and Brighton Park Boulevard. Ingram was pronounced dead at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. He was 44 years old.

"Sitting there at the Shell Mart off 58 on the right, that was our last conversation. He pulled out, he took a lead and made it to the top of the hill,” says Brooks.

He explains that Ingram had just started a new job and gotten a new insurance policy, one that he says wouldn't be paid out fully. Now, Brooks and Ingram’s loved ones are working to raise money for funeral expenses. Ingram leaves an 18-year-old daughter behind. His friend says he wants to help as much as he can.

"I want to help take care of what he loved. I plan on trying to help his fiancée as much as possible in this time of loss and I want to make sure to try to help his daughter as much as possible and not have to worry about how they're gonna have to come up with this money. And I just want to make sure that, that... I want to make sure that I do right by my brother,” says Brooks.

He says the family is looking to have a service in Winchester at Scobee Funeral Home on Monday, December 18, at 1:00 p.m. if they are able to raise the funds. One last ride to follow – anyone who wants to join is welcome. Brooks wants drivers to remember to watch out for motorcyclists on the roads to keep everyone safe.

"You know there's a lot of us that ride and the visibility you know is a lot smaller than a car or truck. Just take that second look. I don't wish anybody to have to witness what I witnessed Friday morning,” says Brooks.

Donations can be made to the GoFundMe here.