Longtime Johnson County fire chief, chaplain dies

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A longtime eastern Kentucky firefighter, fire chief and chaplain has died, according to local fire officials.

Oil Springs Fire and Rescue announced the death of Buell Webb, a member of the Red Bush Volunteer Fire Department who served the department and the wider emergency services community for many years.

According to the post, Webb previously served as fire chief of the Red Bush Volunteer Fire Department and remained an active member in good standing.

Webb also served as the current chaplain for the Johnson County Fire and Rescue Association, a role officials said he deeply valued. In addition to his work in emergency services, he was pastor of Cherokee Enterprise Baptist Church.

"Godspeed Chaplain, for you certainly have earned your Heavenly rewards," the post said.

Fire officials described Webb as a dedicated public servant who ministered to and supported many first responders and community members throughout his years of service.