Longtime Kentucky Senate Republican announces retirement, sets final legislative agenda

(LEX 18) — A longtime Kentucky Senate Republican has announced he will not seek re-election in 2026, choosing to retire after years of service at the state Capitol.

Sen. Jimmy Higdon of Lebanon said he plans to retire at the end of 2026, but the Senate Transportation Committee chairman has an ambitious agenda he wants to complete before stepping down.

"There's three ways out of this place. They can vote you out, carry you out, or you go out on your own - and I don't like either one of the first two," Higdon joked.

The senator made it clear he intends to leave on his own terms rather than overstaying his welcome.

"My crystal ball was really murky about what it would look like if I stayed another term. I'd be close to 78 years old. I don't know what my health would be. It's time," Higdon said. "I've seen too many of my colleagues stay too long and I don't want to be that guy."

Transportation priorities top final agenda

As chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, one of the most influential committees in the Kentucky Senate, Higdon oversees many decisions about where significant money is spent on critical infrastructure like roads and bridges.

Much of his agenda for the upcoming year involves transportation bills, including addressing Kentucky's gas tax.

"It's not producing the revenue what we need to properly maintain our roads. Today, it's generating the same amount of money as it did in 2011 and blacktop is double the cost and going up," Higdon said.

The senator also wants to crack down on distracted driving in Kentucky, questioning how much cellphones contribute to accidents.

"Was that driver distracted? Could that accident been avoided? And probably the answer to that question is yes," Higdon said.

Driver's licensing centers a major focus

Higdon also identified Kentucky's regional driver's licensing centers as a top priority, acknowledging widespread frustration with the system.

"The elephant in the room when we come back is going to be driver's licensing," Higdon said.

He understands the long commutes and long lines are problematic for Kentuckians, but said a complete overhaul is unlikely next year because such changes need careful planning.

Instead, Higdon plans smaller changes to make obtaining a driver's license easier, such as using state police to administer driving tests in local communities.

"This coming budget year - we'll try to put a band-aid on it and fix the problem the best we can to make sure that our constituents are not waiting in long lines and not driving great distances to get what they need," Higdon said.

For those hoping Kentucky eliminates the regional driver's licensing centers entirely, Higdon said that will take time and predicts it will become a major issue in Kentucky's next governor's race.

"Whoever runs for governor next will probably make it a campaign issue and be dedicated to making changes when they get into office," said Higdon. "I see that happening."

