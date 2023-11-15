Longtime Laurel County EMT honored with processional after his death

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A well-known Laurel County EMT is being remembered for his dedication to the community he served.

Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County announced Tuesday that Rodney Searles had passed away.

A processional was held on the interstate as his body took a last ride through the county in an ambulance.

He’d been with the company for 21 years.

He faced health battles but still so often came to work. Coworkers said it was a testament to how much he cared about their patients and the community.

“Rodney was the type of person who, even if his arm got cut off, would still show up for work,” said company Lt. Cody Evans.

Rodney wanted to be there if there was someone in need, said Major Jamey Mills.

“We deal with loss on a daily basis, but when it's your own coworker, it's completely different," Mills said.

Rodney had the biggest heart and mentored many, including Evans. He shared the biggest thing he learned from Rodney.

“Everyone has bad days, you treat them all the same with kindness, everybody deserves it, no matter what,” Evans said.

It’s a lesson he applies to his job each day.