Longtime LEX 18 journalist Nancy Cox among 6 set to be inducted into KY Journalism Hall of Fame

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Longtime LEX 18 journalist and anchor Nancy Cox is one of six set to be inducted into the 2026 class of the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame, the University of Kentucky said in a release on Friday.

"Nancy Cox, a celebrated television journalist and longtime anchor at WLEX-TV whose award-winning reporting and community leadership have made her one of the most respected and recognizable figures in Kentucky broadcast news," will receive the honor, the release wrote.

Other inductees in the class including Lexington Herald-Leader writer and sports columnist John Clay; veteran Herald-Leader reporter Bill Estep; The Courier-Journal and Louisville Times senior photographer Pat McDonogh; and Pulitzer-finalist investigative reporter John Winn Miller. Vanessa J. Gallman, who served as the editorial page editor of the Lexington Herald-Leader for more than two decades, is being awarded the honor posthumously.

"Created by the University of Kentucky Journalism Alumni Association, the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame honors journalists who are Kentucky natives or have spent most of their careers working for Kentucky media organizations. More than 230 individuals, both with and without formal ties to UK, have been inducted into the Hall of Fame," the release wrote.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m on Thursday, April 9 in Pence Hall’s Wrigley Auditorium Room 250 with a reception to follow. Seating is limited, so those interesting in attending should contact the UK School of Journalism and Media at 859-257-3904 or emailing Mary Ann Williamson at mawill3@email.uky.edu.

