LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Longtime Lexington radio host Robert Glenn Lindsey has passed away at the age of 66 after his battle with cancer.

Robert began his work at 16 and has been a DJ and production talent in radio for over 50 years, including his time at WVLK.

Funeral services will be held on May 13 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Milward Funeral Directors, Inc., 159 North Broadway, Lexington.

To send flowers or read his entire obituary, click here.