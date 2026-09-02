Lost Lexington pit bull saved after suffering life-threatening heat stroke

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — A Lexington dog is back home after suffering a life-threatening heat stroke thanks to the quick actions of an animal control officer and some Good Samaritans.

According to Bluegrass Veterinary Specialists, Prince, a 3-year-old pit bull, was saved thanks to the quick actions of an animal control officer and emergency veterinarians.

The social media post says Prince slipped out of his harness while visiting PetSmart with his owners Sunday and ran away. Prince eventually collapsed in a bush near a local business before being rushed to the Bluegrass Veterinary Specialists' emergency department.

When the dog arrived at the veterinarian's, he was measured with an internal temperature of 110 degrees, and had ulcers and burns on his paws.

After being monitored overnight, Prince was discharged Monday and returned home.

Veterinary staff credits Officer Foster, community members and the medical team for helping save Prince's life.