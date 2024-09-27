Louder Than Life music festival cancels Friday shows after severe weather

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Day one of Louisville's Louder Than Life music festival has been canceled due to severe weather, festival organizers announced via Facebook.

"We've been working closely with our meteorologists and local authorities, holding on to hope that we could open doors, but the continuous wind gusts simply made it impossible for us to proceed safely," the post said.

The announcement comes as Hurricane Helene continues to impact the region. The worst of the heavy rain and wind gusts swept through the state on Friday, with the center of the storm pressing into western Kentucky through the weekend.

The three-day festival is slated to continue throughout this weekend.