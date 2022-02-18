Louisville chief to fire detective who threatened officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s police chief has informed a detective he will be fired for allegedly threatening to kill other officers.

A pre-termination letter was sent by Chief Erika Shields to Detective Christopher Palombi.

The Chief says Palombi made statements he was going to bring guns to the homicide unit and kill people.

Shields says Palombi made the threats in December and January. Palombi’s lawyer says he has severe post traumatic stress disorder from serving in combat and being shot at during the 2020 protests in Louisville.

Clay said he has been out of state in treatment for 30 days.

