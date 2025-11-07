Louisville community gathers for candlelight vigil to honor victims of UPS flight crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Louisville community came together for a candlelight vigil to remember the 13 lives lost in the UPS flight crash, with local officials urging residents to "stay resilient" as the city mourns alongside people across the nation.

The vigil provided a moment of reflection for those grieving the loss of UPS Flight 2976, which claimed the lives of three crew members and 10 others. Captain Robert Travis, who represents UPS pilots through the Independent Pilots Association, knew both pilots personally and described the profound impact of their loss.

"You don't think you're ever going to experience days like this, dealing with a fatality accident of your friends," Travis said.

Two of the crew members aboard were Captain Richard Wartenburg and Captain Dana Diamond.

"I've been a pilot at UPS for 31 years after coming out of the military, and this is our third one," Travis said. "It does not get any easier to deal with."

Travis described both pilots as exceptional professionals and friends, whose loss will be deeply felt within the aviation community.

"Aside from being just great professionals, fantastic pilots, great personalities, fun to be around, pleasant human beings, just the loss is tremendous. It's going to hurt for a long time," he said.

The vigil drew attendees who didn't know the victims personally but wanted to show support for those affected by the tragedy. During a moment of silence, participants reached out their hands in solidarity.

Organizers delivered a clear message of unity to the Louisville community, emphasizing support regardless of differences.

"We love you, even though we don't know you," one organizer said.

"We have your back if you need anything from us, regardless of party lines, color, race, gender," another added.

While not all 13 victims have been publicly identified, vigil attendees were invited to write messages on crosses as a tribute to those lost.

Travis reflected on the community response and the impact on his fellow pilots.

"It was tremendous. What a display of solidarity and community coming together to grieve not only the loss of our pilots, my colleagues and friends. But those who were on the ground who were injured and lost their lives," he said.

The veteran pilot expressed confidence in his colleagues' professionalism during the tragic incident.

"Two of these pilots, personally, very well trained, meticulous professionals. I know in my heart they did everything that they could do to avoid this accident," Travis said.

"That's going to leave a hole in our hearts," Travis concluded.

