Louisville man arrested after allegedly abandoning infant during traffic stop

A Louisville man accused of abandoning his 4-month-old child during a traffic stop in July is now in custody.

Police say 33-year-old Christopher Morris fled from officers in the Village West area on July 3, leaving his baby behind in the car.

After a five-week search, Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division found Morris on Saturday hiding in a closet.

Morris faces multiple charges, including possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, child endangerment, and several outstanding warrants.

The baby was not hurt and is now with family.

