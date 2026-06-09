Louisville man arrested after police chase, accused of robbing 2 Kentucky gas stations

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Louisville man is facing multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree robbery, after a police pursuit through two Kentucky counties ended with his arrest Monday.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Ben Allen attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on US 25 in Mount Vernon on June 8, KSP reported. The driver failed to yield to the trooper's emergency equipment, leading to a brief pursuit across roads in Rockcastle and Laurel counties.

Troopers deployed a tire deflation device, which brought the vehicle to a stop. KSP detailed that 30-year-old Evan Colbert was taken into custody.

Investigators determined Colbert had allegedly robbed two gas stations — one in Laurel County and one in Rockcastle County — before the traffic stop.

Colbert is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, multiple counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and additional charges.

